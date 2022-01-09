Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TEAF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,687. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

