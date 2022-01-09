Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TEAF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,687. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
