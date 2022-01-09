Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 272,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 58.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

