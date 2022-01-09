El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 383.0 days.
ELPQF stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
