El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 383.0 days.

ELPQF stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

