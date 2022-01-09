Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (ELMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

