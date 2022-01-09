Electroneum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $271,183.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $135.45 million and approximately $271,183.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,910,567,165 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

