eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of EMAN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. eMagin has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eMagin will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $52,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,459 shares of company stock worth $454,754 in the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in eMagin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.