Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OSUR opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

