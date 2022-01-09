Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 1,988 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 775.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,179 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

