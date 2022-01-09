Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.