Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

