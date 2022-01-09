Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

