Energi (NRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $194,778.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $55.86 million and approximately $194,778.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00203848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00032104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00468425 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00078247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,769,209 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

