Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

