Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

EQX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.14. 497,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.53 and a 1-year high of C$13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

