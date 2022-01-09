Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $8,558,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

