Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.74.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.