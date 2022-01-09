ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.43.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.