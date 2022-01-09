ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,346,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 74,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $552.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.49. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

