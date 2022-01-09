Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

