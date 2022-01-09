Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 76,725 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRI opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

