Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

EEFT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

