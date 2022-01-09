ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Hits $270,169.64 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $270,169.64 and $176.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009645 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

