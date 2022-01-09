Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

