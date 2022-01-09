Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $21.05. Exscientia shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 3,670 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.