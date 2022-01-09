Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EXTN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 162,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

