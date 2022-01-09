Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.