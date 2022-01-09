Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $463.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

