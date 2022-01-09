Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 205.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $257.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

