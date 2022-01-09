Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.