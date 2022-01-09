Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

