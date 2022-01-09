Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

FOA opened at $4.07 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million. Research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

