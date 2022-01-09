Financial Analysis: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CACI International and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 7 0 2.88 Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $305.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.62%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than CACI International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI International and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.04 billion 1.05 $457.44 million $18.40 14.85 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CACI International beats Embark Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

