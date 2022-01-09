Financial Comparison: Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) vs. Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Flora Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $60,000.00 334.97 -$13.88 million ($376.57) -0.01 Flora Growth $110,000.00 835.52 -$14.17 million N/A N/A

Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flora Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Flora Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma -23,528.81% -106.22% -95.13% Flora Growth N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Flora Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benitec Biopharma and Flora Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Flora Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flora Growth has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 517.82%. Given Flora Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than Benitec Biopharma.

Summary

Flora Growth beats Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products. It also manufactures and sells hemp textiles products focuses on servicing the hospitality, medical, and clothing industries on a B2B basis; designs, produces, and supplies juices, chocolate, and chocolate related products to wholesale distributors, pharmacies, supermarkets, and online distributors; and offers and wellness products. The company's brand includes Mambe, Mind Naturals, Almost Virgin, Flora Lab, and Stardog Loungewear. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

