Financial Survey: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) versus Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% Bank of Hawaii 33.28% 16.69% 1.05%

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Bradesco and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.44%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.45 $3.21 billion $0.45 6.44 Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 5.00 $153.80 million $5.76 15.76

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Bradesco pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

