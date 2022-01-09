First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$21.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.25.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

FCR.UN traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$13.84 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

