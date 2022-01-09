First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 302.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IXG opened at $84.00 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $84.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

