First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 33,587 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 518.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.