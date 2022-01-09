First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 255.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 245.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,887 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

