First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,532 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 499.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

