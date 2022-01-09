First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.29.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.89. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,521 shares of company stock worth $186,549 and sold 209,100 shares worth $3,428,998.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

