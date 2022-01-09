First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.29.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.89. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,521 shares of company stock worth $186,549 and sold 209,100 shares worth $3,428,998.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
