First National Corp MA ADV Buys 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,908.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,786.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

