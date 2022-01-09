First National Corp MA ADV Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 17,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $536.18 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.