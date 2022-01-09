First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt comprises about 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEG opened at $41.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

