First National Corp MA ADV Sells 2,310 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 5.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $521.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

