First National Corp MA ADV Sells 2,310 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 5.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $521.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
