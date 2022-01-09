First National Corp MA ADV Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 241.3% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 95,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

