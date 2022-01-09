First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.