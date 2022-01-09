FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Holdings Lowered by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for approximately 4.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstService by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $176.08 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

