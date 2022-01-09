Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,805,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

