FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Shares of FPAY opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.14.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 219,635 shares of company stock worth $531,647. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

