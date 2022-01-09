Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $1.58 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88,605 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,578,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $212.03 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

